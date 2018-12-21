; Durban derby with adds to the festive cheer – The Citizen
 
PSL News 21.12.2018 11:56 am

Durban derby with adds to the festive cheer

ANA
Cavin Johnson with Clinton Larsen during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and AmaZulu FC at Princess Magogo Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Cavin Johnson with Clinton Larsen during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and AmaZulu FC at Princess Magogo Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Soccer fans in Durban will get some added festive cheer as the Absa Premiership Durban Derby between AmaZulu and Golden Arrows returns to town over the weekend.

The Saturday showcase presents one of the oldest city rivalries in the Premiership and will take place at King Zwelithini Stadium.

The match presents an opportunity for both teams, currently positioned mid-table, to finish the year in the top half of the log standings.

READ: Amazulu duo win PSL monthly awards

Going into the derby, hosts Usuthu have their tails up following a good string of results over the past month, having won three out of four games and in a rich vein of scoring form, while conceding only once during this period.

Their Lamontville neighbours, Abafana Besthende, have fared decently as they were able to grind out results as well in recent times, impressively collecting points by winning and drawing against Gauteng giants Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits.

This derby clash will give the evergreen Siyabonga Nomvethe an opportunity to officially hang up his boots in a carnival atmosphere.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.