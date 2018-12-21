Durban derby with adds to the festive cheer

The Saturday showcase presents one of the oldest city rivalries in the Premiership and will take place at King Zwelithini Stadium.

The match presents an opportunity for both teams, currently positioned mid-table, to finish the year in the top half of the log standings.

Going into the derby, hosts Usuthu have their tails up following a good string of results over the past month, having won three out of four games and in a rich vein of scoring form, while conceding only once during this period.

Their Lamontville neighbours, Abafana Besthende, have fared decently as they were able to grind out results as well in recent times, impressively collecting points by winning and drawing against Gauteng giants Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits.

This derby clash will give the evergreen Siyabonga Nomvethe an opportunity to officially hang up his boots in a carnival atmosphere.

