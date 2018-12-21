Gordinho to bolster Chiefs’ defensive options

Former AmaKhosi coach Steve Komphela took many by surprise when he sent the central defender off to Celtic in January this year on a one-year loan deal.

Gordinho initially worked under Serbian coach Veselin Jelusic, who quit the club in June and was later replaced by Komphela – who has done very well to keep the team in the top eight this season, despite issues of non-payment of salaries.

“It was a new experience and a new challenge for me. I embraced it, made it an opportunity to grow and used it to mature as a player and take my performances on the field to a new level,” Gordinho told Soccer Laduma.

The 24-year-old excelled during his time with Phunya Sele Sele, barely missing a minute’s action, and he became a fans’ favourite for his committed performances in the heart of defence.

But Gordinho will no longer turn out for the Free State capital city club after they confirmed via a Twitter post that he has played his last match for the club (he’s currently suspended after a recent red card), and will be heading back to the Glamour Boys.

Gordinho will be competing for a starting place alongside regular central defenders Daniel Cardoso and Siyabonga Ngezana, as well as the out-of-favour Erick Mathoho, the injury-prone Teenage Hadebe, and new arrival Mario Booysen.

Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp may well also be looking at playing a back three, which could help Gordinho’s transition back into the team.

Chiefs Football Manager Bobby Motaung, who has also confirmed Gordinho’s return, said recently that the club will discuss with Middendorp the possibility of making some signings in the January transfer window.

One player they won’t be signing is former Amakhosi marksman Knowledge Musona, who ended recent speculation of a possible return with the following Tweet:

“To all my lovely Kaizer Chiefs supporters. The rumour circulating on social media is not true.”

The Soweto giants play their final match of 2018 against Elgeco Plus in a Caf Confederation Cup on Saturday, and will be without star striker Khama Billiat, who has been ruled out for two weeks with a hip abductor muscle strain.

Chiefs’ first action of the new year is a league game against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns on January 5.

