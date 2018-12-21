; Kavazovic pays back money to Leopards – The Citizen
 
PSL News 21.12.2018 11:19 am

Kavazovic pays back money to Leopards

Phakaaathi Reporter
Township Rollers coach Nikola Kavazovic with Mamelodi Sundowns Pitso Mosimane.

Township Rollers coach Nikola Kavazovic with Mamelodi Sundowns Pitso Mosimane.

AC Leopards have confirmed that Nikola Kavazovic paid a release clause before joining Free State Stars.

Kavazovic, who was announced as the new Ea Lla Koto coach on Thursday, replaced by his former assistant at Leopards, Marko Vesiljevic.

The 43-year-old left Leopards to attend to a ‘sick relative’ in Serbia but never returned to the Kenyan club.

The former Township Rollers coach surfaced in South Africa and signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Ea Lla Koto.

Leopards’ chairman Dan Mule said Kavazivic left the club while he was out of the country and only found out about his departure when he returned.

Mule confirmed that the Serbian coach paid back the money he received for joining Leopards after his departure.

“He came and we signed a two-year contract. When he left, I was out of the country but he returned the signing on fee we had paid him and one-month salary in lieu of notice,” Mule told Kahawatungu.

“His assistant will take over as the head coach. They have stayed with him for five days and he is aware of the system. We have faith in his assistant that he will do a good job,” Mule.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Ex-Chiefs target confirms Leopards exit 11.12.2018
Ex-Chiefs striker set to join Kenyan club 22.11.2018
Stars monitoring Solinas’ situation at Chiefs 19.11.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.