Ex-Pirates star eyes PSL comeback

Sifiso Myeni (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Former Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits attacking midfielder Sifiso Myeni has not given up on finding a club.

Myeni was released by Wits six months ago and has battled to find a new club ever since.

The 30-year-old says although it has been difficult for him to survive without an income, his earnings from 10 years of playing professionally have helped him survive.

Myeni has revealed that he has not talked to his agent Mike Makaab since leaving Wits.

“I haven’t spoken to my manager Mike Makaab for a long time because I wanted to concentrate on other things,” Myeni told The Sowetan.

“I can’t say I’m surprised that I don’t have a team and maybe there are teams looking for players, but maybe they don’t need Sifiso.”

