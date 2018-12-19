Khuzwayo dismisses retirement rumours

This comes after Sporty Issues claimed Khuzwayo was planning to retire because of his injury which has kept him out of action since joining Pirates from Kaizer Chiefs at the beginning of the season.

According to Sporty Issues, the 28-year-old’s ankle injury could force him to retire without having made a debut for Pirates.

The shot-stopper has since taken to Twitter to respond to the rumours, responding by saying there was no truth to these rumours and posted a video of himself training with his Pirates teammates.

???????????????????????????????????????? not by a long shot … pic.twitter.com/xiRUYfxW4x — BK___ONE (@Brilliekhuzwayo) 19 December 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.