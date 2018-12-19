; Khuzwayo dismisses retirement rumours – The Citizen
 
PSL News 19.12.2018 04:35 pm

Khuzwayo dismisses retirement rumours

Phakaaathi Reporter
Brilliant Khuzwayo of Orlando Pirates (Pic Orlando Pirates)

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo has responded to suggestions that he might retire from football.

This comes after Sporty Issues claimed Khuzwayo was planning to retire because of his injury which has kept him out of action since joining Pirates from Kaizer Chiefs at the beginning of the season.

According to Sporty Issues, the 28-year-old’s ankle injury could force him to retire without having made a debut for Pirates.

The shot-stopper has since taken to Twitter to respond to the rumours, responding by saying there was no truth to these rumours and posted a video of himself training with his Pirates teammates.

