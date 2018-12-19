Amazulu duo win PSL monthly awards

The awards were for the November and December period.

Johnson managed to pull AmaZulu out of the relegation zone before the end of the first half of the 2018/19 season.

AmaZulu’s Argentine striker, scored three goals for the KZN side during November and December and contributed to the team’s campaign to get a favourable standing in the Absa Premiership.

Tade has formed a productive partnership with his teammates which saw the team score six goals in three games.

