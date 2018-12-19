; Amazulu duo win PSL monthly awards – The Citizen
 
PSL News 19.12.2018 03:28 pm

Amazulu duo win PSL monthly awards

Phakaaathi Reporter
Cavin Johnson with Emiliano Tade of the PSL during the Woza Nazo Durban Derby Media Engagement at Southern Sun Elangeni Maharani on December 19, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Cavin Johnson with Emiliano Tade of the PSL during the Woza Nazo Durban Derby Media Engagement at Southern Sun Elangeni Maharani on December 19, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Usuthu coach Cavin Johnson and his striker Emiliano Tade have scooped the player and coach of the month awards.

The awards were for the November and December period.

Johnson managed to pull AmaZulu out of the relegation zone before the end of the first half of the 2018/19 season.

AmaZulu’s Argentine striker, scored three goals for the KZN side during November and December and contributed to the team’s campaign to get a favourable standing in the Absa Premiership.

Tade has formed a productive partnership with his teammates which saw the team score six goals in three games.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Nomvethe set to retired in June 14.12.2018
AmaZulu not sure if they’ll get their six points from Fifa 11.12.2018
Ex-Chiefs trialist training with AmaZulu 22.11.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.