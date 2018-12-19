; Safa set to chop two referees from Fifa list – The Citizen
 
PSL News 19.12.2018 03:24 pm

Safa set to chop two referees from Fifa list

Phakaaathi Reporter
Referee Victor Hlungwani during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on August 04, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Victor Hlungwani and Thando Ndzandzeka are set to be axed from a list of Fifa referees representing South Africa.

According to TimesLIVE, the SA Football Association’s decision to axe the two referees comes as they near the age of retirement from match officials at 45, with Hlungwani just three years away while Ndzandzeka is six years shy of 45.

Jelly Chavani and Eugene Mdluli will reportedly replace Hlungwani and Ndzandzeka on the Fifa panel next year. Both Chavani and Mdluli started officiating last year in the Premier Soccer League.

While the pair’s future hangs in the balance, Hlungwani is set to jet out of South Africa to officiate a Caf Champions League match in Nigeria between Lobi Stars and Gor Mahia on Saturday.

