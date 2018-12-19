Safa set to chop two referees from Fifa list

According to TimesLIVE, the SA Football Association’s decision to axe the two referees comes as they near the age of retirement from match officials at 45, with Hlungwani just three years away while Ndzandzeka is six years shy of 45.

Jelly Chavani and Eugene Mdluli will reportedly replace Hlungwani and Ndzandzeka on the Fifa panel next year. Both Chavani and Mdluli started officiating last year in the Premier Soccer League.

While the pair’s future hangs in the balance, Hlungwani is set to jet out of South Africa to officiate a Caf Champions League match in Nigeria between Lobi Stars and Gor Mahia on Saturday.

