Chiefs give injury update ahead Caf clash

Phakaaathi Reporter
Willard Katsande of Kaizer Chiefs (31) celebrates goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Black Leopards at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 07 November 2018 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs will be without some of their key players like Khama Billiat and George Maluleka when they face Madagascan side Elgeco Plus in the second leg match of the Caf Confederation Cup on Saturday.

Billiat, Maluleka, Philani Zulu, Eric Mathoho, Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Joseph Molangoane have all been ruled out for this clash.

Billiat was substituted in the 88th minute in the first leg due to injury, Chiefs physiotherapist David Milner says the Zimbabwean international strained his adductor muscle and will need two weeks to recover.

Zulu, who scored the first goal against Elgeco Plus in the 3-0 win last weekend, had a minor surgery to rectify his injury.

“Philani fractured a bone in his face,” Milner told the club’s website. “He had to have minor surgery and we are awaiting the report to inform us the extent of the injury.”

The good news for Amakhosi is that Ryan Moon and Mario Booysen are back in training and available for this clash.

