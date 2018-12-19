Gordinho not sure of Chiefs future

Gordinho is set to return to Chiefs in January after his loan deal with Bloemfontein Celtic expires at the end of December 2018.

“When I left Chiefs I didn’t know what was going to happen and it has turned out to be something good,” Gordinho told The Sowetan.

“Now that I’m returning there is uncertainty of what will happen.”

Amakhosi struggled with central defensive pairings under sacked coach Giovanni Solinas, but the situation seems to have stabilised under new coach Ernst Middendorp, with Daniel Cardoso and Mario Booysen being the preferred centre backs.

Chiefs have kept two clean sheets in two games under the German mentor.

