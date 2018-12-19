Sundowns to go on shopping spree in January

Jeremy Brockie is Mansandawana’s only natural striker who plays on a regular basis, while the likes of wingers Toni Silva, Phakamani Mahlambi and Ali Meza are often used as makeshift target-men.

“Perhaps we will need to get a striker in January that is the one department where we really need to strengthen. We are happy with Jeremy but we need to have more depth in all departments,” said Mosimane.

READ: Sundowns star eyes shock Pirates move

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, midfielder George Lebese has set his sights on a move to Orlando Pirates, where he believes he can do better under Rhulani Mokoena and Micho Sredojevic.

Sources have told Phakaaathi that Lebese has been having talks with Pirates technical team regarding the move which would come as a shock to many. ”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.