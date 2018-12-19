Micho slams Pirates front men

Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic was disappointed with his side’s goalless draw against African Stars in the first leg of the Caf Champions League group stage qualifier at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The Bucs coach went on to label his team’s attack as one of the worst for them thus far and gave credit to the Namibians for their defending which saw the Buccaneers fail to put the ball in the back of the net.

“A very disappointing result, I don’t know what the problem is, whether we were exhausted from the game against Free State Stars and the final of the Telkom Knockout.

“We really prepared in the best possible way and emphasised taking care of the issues that can help us to get the result we wanted and keep a clean sheet,” said the Bucs coach.

“We wanted to have a fast build-up and bringing the balls into dangerous areas. Yes, they defended very well and limited them from creating goal-scoring chances. Our build-up was not effective in bringing the balls into dangerous areas. Even when we created chances we were not effective enough to bury them and win the game … maybe one of the poorest attacking performances from our team so far.

“We have one week ahead of us to see what was wrong in order to correct it. We need to be better in attack and better at converting.”

Meanwhile, skipper Happy Jele was content with the way the team played but was also disappointed to see the team failing to score a goal.

The Bucs captain believes it will be tough for them in the second leg, to be played in Namibia on Saturday.

“I think the guys put in a lot of effort today, we played the way we planned during the week, and it’s just that we didn’t score goals. You get upset about it, but you have to move forward,” said the defender.

