Chiefs hire private plane for Madagascar trip

Chiefs are set to face the Madagascan outfit in the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup on Saturday.

Motaung says the club has hired a charter flight to Madagascar for the match.

“It is an expensive exercise but we have no alternative because there are not that many flights‚” Motaung told SowetanLIVE.

Amakhosi go into the second leg match against Elgeco Plus with 3-0 aggregate score.

