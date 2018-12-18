; Chiefs hire private plane for Madagascar trip – The Citizen
 
Chiefs hire private plane for Madagascar trip

Phakaaathi Reporter
Lebogang Manyama of Kaizer Chiefs ,Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya of Kaizer Chiefs celebrate a goal during the 2109 CAF Confederations Cup game between Kaizer Chiefs and Zimamoto at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. (Deryck Foster/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung says Amakhosi will be back in time for Christmas after their game with Elgeco Plus on Saturday.

Chiefs are set to face the Madagascan outfit in the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup on Saturday.

Motaung says the club has hired a charter flight to Madagascar for the match.

“It is an expensive exercise but we have no alternative because there are not that many flights‚” Motaung told SowetanLIVE.

Amakhosi go into the second leg match against Elgeco Plus with 3-0 aggregate score.

