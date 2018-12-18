I like being called names, says Celtic coach Komphela

Komphela says he would rather have people underestimating him and calling him names.

The Celtic coach was responding to criticism labelled against him after his side lost 3-0 to Highlands Park on Monday, their second defeat in December.

“I don’t like being complimented, I like being called names and people hailing insults at me,” Komphela was quoted as saying by Isolezwe.

“This is the only one way to grow as a person. You have to be thrown into the fire and find you way out. I like the fire. When people say something negative about you, then they reveal their true colours.”

The former Kaizer Chiefs coach added that he appreciates the acknowledgement from his peers, saying he often get compliments from other coaches.

Celtic will play against Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday and this will be their last league match in 2018.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.