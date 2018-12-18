; Limpopo MEC blasts Telkom for ‘undermining’ Baroka – The Citizen
 
PSL News 18.12.2018 03:17 pm

Limpopo MEC blasts Telkom for ‘undermining’ Baroka

Phakaaathi Reporter
Baroka celebrate their victory during the2018 Telkom Knockout Finals game between Baroka FC and Orlando Pirates at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Port Elizabeth on 08 December 2018 © Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Baroka celebrate their victory during the2018 Telkom Knockout Finals game between Baroka FC and Orlando Pirates at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Port Elizabeth on 08 December 2018 © Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Limpopo MEC for Sports, Arts and Culture Thandi Moraka has expressed her disappointment at Telkom’s failure to provide a bus for Baroka for their trophy parade.

Bakgaga had to use their team bus to take their Telkom Knockout trophy around Ga-Mphahlele after  Telkom failed to organise an open roof top bus in time for their parade.

A group of bikers and cars owned by the club joined Baroka’s convoy to Mošate Ga Mphahlele before the celebrations moved to Mohube Stadium.

“We are disappointed as a department and the government in the manner in which Telkom is treating our champions, it doesn’t mean if we are coming from a rural area province we should not be appreciated. This team has performed to be regarded as the Telkom champions. Telkom was not ready to bring the open bus to the province of Limpopo. We were told that they are unable to locate the service provider they have appointed, that issue doesn’t sit well with us. As a province, we feel undermined by Telkom,” said Moraka.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Baroka FC prove to be giant-killers 10.12.2018
Bucs need to be wary of Baroka in Telkom Knockout final 8.12.2018
Sundowns not thinking about Pirates game yet – Pitso 1.11.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.