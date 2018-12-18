Limpopo MEC blasts Telkom for ‘undermining’ Baroka

Bakgaga had to use their team bus to take their Telkom Knockout trophy around Ga-Mphahlele after Telkom failed to organise an open roof top bus in time for their parade.

A group of bikers and cars owned by the club joined Baroka’s convoy to Mošate Ga Mphahlele before the celebrations moved to Mohube Stadium.

“We are disappointed as a department and the government in the manner in which Telkom is treating our champions, it doesn’t mean if we are coming from a rural area province we should not be appreciated. This team has performed to be regarded as the Telkom champions. Telkom was not ready to bring the open bus to the province of Limpopo. We were told that they are unable to locate the service provider they have appointed, that issue doesn’t sit well with us. As a province, we feel undermined by Telkom,” said Moraka.

