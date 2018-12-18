Bank set to repossess ex-Pirates star’s car

According to the Sunday World, Toyota Financial Services is said to have applied for default judgment in the South Gauteng High Court over Segolela’s 2015 Corolla Quest 1.6.

Segolela, who uses the car as an app operated taxi which was financed by the company, reportedly owes the company R15 000.

“The defendant failed to refer the agreement to a debt counsellor, alternatively dispute resolution agent, consumer court or ombudsman, or develop and agree on a plan to bring the payments under the agreement up to date,” reads the court papers reportedly seen by Sunday World.

The former Platinum Stars forward was reportedly given a chance to pay his debt but continued to dodge the financial service provider.

