Under-fire Davids set to strengthen Maritzburg squad

Davids has struggled to inspire Maritzburg this season with the club sitting in 15th position on the league table.

He was rumoured to be on his way out of the club at the start of the season after Ernst Middendorp was spotted in KZN attending the club’s game.

The 37-year-old is confident though that he will keep his job and is already making plans to sign more players in the second half of the season.

“We need to get the three points in our last game against all costs and then re-assess going into January market and strengthen the squad for sure,” said Davids.

The Team of Choice, who played to a goalless draw with Black Leopards at the Harry Gwala Stadium this past weekend, will face Baroka FC at the same venue on Saturday in their last match of 2018.

