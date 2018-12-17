Highlands add to Celtic’s misery

Highlands Park joined Polokwane City and AmaZulu as recent victors over the now previously high-flying Celtic side.

Celtic, without influential defender Daniel Cardoso due to suspension, were on the back foot early on as the visitors found their way early into the contest. Mothobi Mvala failed to take his opportunity to put the Lions of the North into the lead 18 minutes into the contest.

Mvala’s miss would not prove to be costly as he bundled home his sixth strike of the campaign on the rebound as Celtic goalkeeper Kabelo Dambe paid the price for not being able to hold onto the goalscorer’s first effort.

The home side, trailing by that single goal at the break, were brought back into the clash after Spiwe Msimango saw red after a cynical challenge on Ndumiso Mabena, who appeared to be clear on goal.

On the hour mark, Dambe once again did not hold onto an effort – again the influential figure of Mvala at the fore – which allowed Peter Shalulile to send his 10-men side two goals clear.

It did not take long for the home side to respond as two minutes later Highlands Park’ Tapuwa Kapini was left rooted after Kabelo Dlamini’s perfectly-placed free kick from some way out.

Highlands were lucky to get away with Ricardo Versuur’s miss in the 80th minute as the substitute failed to get his shot on target with only Dambe to beat.

Given Mashikinya nearly rescued a point in the dying minutes, but Kapini was alert to the danger and thwarted the effort allowing the visitors a cheerful journey home.

