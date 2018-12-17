NFD wrap: Red hot Eagles burn Siyavutha

Eagles stretched their winning run to four matches and keep their third spot on the National First Division standings, edging closer to the top.

Eagles now trail leaders Stellenbosch by four and one point separate them to second placed Mbombela United.

Diego Brown opened the scoring and was then followed by Dillon Solomons, Mphakamiseni Nene and Muzi Thabotha on the score sheet. At 4-0 up, Eagles introduced their newest acquisition, Andile Mpisane who is the chairman, Sbu Mpisane’s son who turned on the skills to rub the salt into the wound for Siyavutha.

Siyavutha are now second from bottom of the standings with just 12 points in 14 matches and will end their first round campaign with a trip to ailing Jomo Cosmos who are also desperate to curb their downward trend.

Other results

Stellenbosch 0 Cape Umoya United 0

The Spirited Ones lived up to their moniker and held Stellies to a draw and the point cut the gap between them and nad Witbank Spurs to one at the bottom. Stellies’ lead has been cut to just three points from eight a few weeks ago.

University Of Pretoria 1 (Z. Mhlontlo) Richards Bay 2 (M. Gumede x2)

AmaTuks’ losing streak continued as a brace by Michael Gumede gave the Natal Rich Boys a 2-1 win and all three points. Zithulele Mhlontlo scored for AmaTuks.

The Rich Boys are now sixth on the standings and trail leaders Stellenbosch by seven. AmaTuks have slipped to 12th.

Uthongathi 1 (F. Baloyi) Jomo Cosmos 0

The Cane Cutters ended their winless streak against a hard running Ezenkosi who will feel they let themselves down after wasting a couple of good chances. Francis Baloyi was the man of the moment for Uthongathi as his 78th minute strike was enough to seal the win.

Mbombela United 6 (Zimu x3; S. Sethole; H. Khoza; P. Sekome) Maccabi 2 (L. Mokoena x2)

Lebogang Mokoena set Maccabi up for the match when he put them ahead early in the first half, but it was not to be. Tingwenyama proved their bite with a sterling second half comeback that saw them score six, with Muziwokuthula Zimu scoring three times to ensure the home side keep abreast to the leaders. Sekela Sithole, Humphrey Khoza and Phethelo Sekome also scored for Tingwenyama. Mokoena got the second for Maccabi but it was like throwing a pint of sugar into the ocean hoping to make it sweeter.

TS Sporting 0 TS Galaxy 1 (S. Mdlinzo)

The Rockets earned the three points and bragging rights after winning this first derby. Sizwe Mdlinzo was the hero on the day as his goal ensured Dan Malesela’s side climb up the standings to 10th with 17 games. Both have one more game before the break.

Ubuntu Cape Town 1 (W. Isaacs) Real Kings 1 (L. Bhengu)

The home side will be happy with the point as they had to fight for it as the magic Boys looked to turn the tables after conceding early in the match. Waseem Isaacs put Ubuntu 1-0 just five minutes into the match, prompting Kings to stage a serious come back. Lindokuhle Bhengu ensured parity before half time. Both fail to take it in the second half despite a few good chances created.

