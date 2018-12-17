Chiefs star Billiat reacts to Nedbank Cup draw

The draw was conducted on Thursday night at the Nedbank Headquarters in Sandton.

“We wanted a home game,” said Khama Billiat. “But we are professionals and we are looking forward to travelling to the Eastern Cape. We are looking forward to lifting this trophy.”

Tornado FC play their home games at Mdantsane’s Sisa Dukashe Stadium and are currently on top of the log in their region.

Holding 13 Nedbank Cup titles, Amakhosi last lifted this trophy in 2013.

Chiefs are looking at this edition of the 2019 Nedbank Cup to get back to lifting trophies after an uncharacteristic three past seasons.

