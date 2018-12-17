Rantie set for Cape Town City exit

Cape Town City signed Rantie hoping the Bafana Bafana striker would boost the clubs attacking options, however coach Benni McCarthy’s side has decided to pull the plug on Rantie’s comeback.

The 28-year-old has not played since 2017 when he walked out of Turkish club Genclerbirligi.

Comitis says it is unfortunate Rantie couldn’t stay at the club, stating he doesn’t wish to discuss the issue on public platforms because it is a personal matter to the Bafana Bafana striker.

Rantie’s exit from the club was overshadowed by the arrival of Kermit Erasmus from Portuguese club Vitoria de Setubal.

“We are still in the background supporting Tokelo and we haven’t completely cut off ties with him. We are basically trying to see what a solution could be,” Comitis was quoted by SundayWorld. “In everybody’s career at some point they go through some difficult patches. Some challenges are harder than others and we need to respect that and give him some space.

