Middendorp defends Castro after Chiefs’ Confed victory

Phakaaathi Reporter
Leonardo Castro during the Kaizer Chiefs Media Open Day at Kaizer Chiefs Village. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Leonardo Castro during the Kaizer Chiefs Media Open Day at Kaizer Chiefs Village. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs striker Leonardo Castro was booed by Amakhosi supporters for struggling to convert several chances in the opening stages of the club’s Caf Confederations Cup.

Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has defended Castro from unhappy fans who asked for him to be substituted when Chiefs faced Elgeco Plus in Durban at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Castro managed to score a brace for Chiefs to secure a 3-0 aggregate score heading into the second leg in Analamanga, Madagascar.

Philani Zulu opened the scoring for the Soweto Giants before Castro scored one goal in open play and another from the penalty spot.

Chiefs were affected by injuries ahead of the match forcing Middendorp to make changes to his starting XI.

“He (Castro) is not a dribbler or entertainer, he is a scorer and I think he deserves every second of support from all of us, and with a result, I think we have a good base going into the next game,” Middendorp told SuperSportTV.

