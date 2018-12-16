Wits too clever for brave Baroka

Gavin Hunt’s men continued to dominate this fixture – they have not lost in their last five encounters against Bakgaga – with the added bonus of reclaiming top spot on the table.

Wits dominated the opening half but failed to break the deadlock despite a number of chances.

The return of Gabadinho Mhango and the constant threat of Lehlohonolo Majoro meant the action was focussed in the final third of the home side’s half. It was Majoro who had the ball in the back net 30 minutes into the fixture, but the goal was ruled out due to the striker straying offside.

Wits’ opening finally came in time added on when Majoro side-footed home.

Baroka started the second period on the front foot, but Jemondre Dickens failed with two chances. Those chances were punished when Deon Hotto put his side two goals in front with a half hour to play.

Hunt was left frustrated by a Daylon Claasen miss as the midfielder failed to put the result beyond doubt. After squandering a lead in midweek, the nerves were back for Hunt as Tebogo Sodi pulled Baroka back into the mix.

The final ten minutes flew by in a flurry with Wits relieved to leave as victors.

