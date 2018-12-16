Sundowns hold Benghazi in Champions League clash

The SA club had the better of the chances in the first half with New Zealander Jeremy Brockie and fellow striker Gastron Sirino proving hard to keep out of the Benghazi danger zone.

Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekana tried a few shots from range, but nothing that the Benghazi defence could not handle on the day.

Former Wits and Al Ahly striker Phalamani Mahlambi tried his best to unlock the Libyan team’s rearguard in order to score an all-important away goal, but it was not to be.

At the other end of the park, Benghazi had precious few chances making life easier for Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene, who was well-protected by his defence.

A Champions League group place will be up for grabs when the teams meet in the return-leg in Tshwane on Friday.

The workload doesn’t get easier for Sundowns who will open their new year SA Premiership campaign away to Kaizer Chiefs on January 5.

