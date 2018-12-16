Mweene banks on senior players to lead Sundowns to vicory

Kennedy Mweene says the senior players at Mamelodi Sundowns will play a key role in helping coach Pitso Mosimane rebuild his team as they bid to claim a second continental crown in the form of the Caf Champions League.

The Brazilians are in Cairo to face Libyan outfit Al Ahly Benghazi in the Champions League second round match.

“We all know that Al Ahly Benghazi are a good team and we know that a couple of their players play in the Libyan national team, about seven or eight of them so it is a good team,” said Mweene, who is expected to man the goals for Downs in the absence of Denis Onyango.

“For the players who have been there before, we know the experience, we know the feeling, and that is where we help the team because there are players who have left the team and it took the coach three to four years to build it that is why we went all the way,” the Zambia said.

“The coach is trying to rebuild the team now with the likes of Toni Silva, Gaston Sirino, Lebogang Maboe, Phakamani Mahlambi, they have to come and play in the Champions League and it will take a bit of time for the coach but that is not an excuse.”

He adds: “The players who have been there have the experience and they have to help the coach and that is why players like myself, Hlompho Kekana, Anele Ngcongca, Denis Onyango, Anthony Laffor and all the senior players who have been here and played in the final are helping the new players integrate into the new team.”

