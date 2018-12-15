Blow by blow: Kaizer Chiefs vs Elgeco Plus

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has a definite objective in mind when his team faces Madagascan outfit Elgeco Plus FC in the first round of the CAF Confederation Cup at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening.

“We want to take a lead to Madagascar,” said Middendorp.

Leading up to this tie, Chiefs thrashed Zanzibar’s Zimamoto 5-2 on aggregate, while Elgeco Plus paved their way to this round with a narrow 4-3 win over Unidad of Uganda.

“You feel a sense of relief in the team after the game on Wednesday (Chiefs defeated SuperSport United 1-0 in the Absa Premiership),” said Middendorp.

“It’s a close call from Wednesday’s game. I think today it’s getting the players refreshed. We will get a good sense of their readiness on Saturday morning. We played with purpose on Wednesday and we will not make too many changes for this encounter.”

A forced change will be Kgotso Moleko, who is not registered for CAF.

Other players unavailable for selection for this match are Kgotso Malope, Gustavo Páez, Ryan Moon, Bhongolethu Jayiya, Mulomowandau Mathoho, Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Joseph Molangoane, all for an assortment of reasons.

