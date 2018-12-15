Blow by blow: Orlando Pirates vs African Stars

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Orlando Pirates may have completed their league matches for the year after their 3-1 victory over Free State Stars on Tuesday, but their continental aspirations are still high on the agenda.

Pirates will face African Stars of Namibia in a CAF Champions League group stage qualifier at the Orlando Stadium tonight.

The Buccaneers welcome back Xola Mlambo and Marshall Munetsi who were both ineligible to play in the match against the Free State outfit.

The technical team might also use this encounter to call up midfielder Ben Motswari who has been out of action for the last two weeks due to a knee injury.

However, the Bucs medical team has revealed that despite the hard-tackling midfielder’s improvement in rehabilitation, he is still due to undergo a late fitness test before he is given the green light to play against African Stars.

African Football Stars are the current reigning champions of the Namibian Premier League. This is a club that was formed in 1952 and have won their domestic league championship on four occasions.

