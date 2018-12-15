Chippa deny City right at the death

All four goals came in the second half, after the hosts – who remain just a point above the relegation zone – came back from behind twice to earn themselves a share of the spoils in a game in which they had squandered numerous other scoring chances.

It wasn’t for lack of trying that there were no goals in a first half in which both sides enjoyed regular chances on goal.

The opening opportunities fell to the visiting team in the first few minutes of the game as Mbulelo Wagaba had a curling effort saved by Daniel Akpeyi, and then Sibusiso Mbonani had a header cleared off the line.

Two chances in quick succession followed for Chippa’s Mayambela just after the ten minute mark, one which was cleared off the line by Ayanda Nkili, the other drawing a sharp reflex save from Harold Ndlovu.

Thabo Rakhale also forced a stop from Ndlovu, before Andile Mbenyane squandered a wonderful chance to put the Chilli Boys ahead when he fired his shot into the legs of Nkili on the line, when the rest of the goal was gaping wide open – after Ndlovu had parried another effort from Rakhale.

The action turned to the other side of the park as Rodney Ramagalela beat two defenders only for his shot to be kept out by Akpeyi’s legs, before Rakhale went close with a low drive from 25-yards out.

More followed in what was an incident-filled opening stanza as Mohammed Anas dragged a shot wide from a good position for Polokwane City 10 minutes before the interval and then Mbenyane’s header was well-saved by Ndlovu.

It took just two second half minutes for the deadlock to be broken as Nkili powered in a header from a Wagaba corner kick to put Rise and Shine in the lead.

Having had the better chances of the first half, the hosts would have been stung by going behind. But they were to show character as they hit back with a 58th minute equaliser when Rhulani Manzini tapped in an inviting Mbenyane cross, for what his second goal of the week.

Reenergised, the Chilli Boys poured forward for another goal, and it nearly arrived on 62 minutes when Rakhale did outstandingly to tee up Zitha Macheke, who smashed a shot into the crossbar.

Polokwane also continued to look dangerous in attack, and after more chances for both sides, the Limpopo team were to reclaim the lead in the 77th minute when Ramagalela’s shot from 20-yards out deflected off Chippa midfielder Buyani Sali and into goal.

The action continued at breakneck speed as Ndlovu made a point-blank save on Manzini, before Rise and Shine were denied what looked a very good call for a penalty when Thato Mokeke seemed to have clipped Anas in the box.

To their credit Chippa kept on pressing for a way back, and they had their reward in the 93rd minute when Rakhale stormed into the box and then cut the ball back for Mayambela to emphatically bury a first-time shot past Ndlovu.

The result leaves Polokwane in third spot ahead of the weekend’s action.

