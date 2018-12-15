Blow by blow: Black Leopards vs AmaZulu

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Lidoda Duvha will be looking for maximum points in this game to ease their relegation fears.

They played to a 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Maritzburg United midweek to stretch their winless run to four months.

Usuthu come into this game on a high having handed Bloemfontein Celtic a 3-0 drubbing at home on Wednesday.

The win was enough to move them out of the bottom two and closer to the top eight.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.