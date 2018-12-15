; Blow by blow: Black Leopards vs AmaZulu – The Citizen
 
Blow by blow: Black Leopards vs AmaZulu

Black Leopards players celebrate a goal (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Black Leopards host AmaZulu in an Absa Premiership encounter at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Lidoda Duvha will be looking for maximum points in this game to ease their relegation fears.

They played to a 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Maritzburg United midweek to stretch their winless run to four months.

Usuthu come into this game on a high having handed Bloemfontein Celtic a 3-0 drubbing at home on Wednesday.

The win was enough to move them out of the bottom two and closer to the top eight.

 

