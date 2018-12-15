Players need to step up in Zwane’s absence – Mweene

Zwane, affectionately known as “Mshishi”, is expected to be out for a while owning to a hamstring injury.

The skillful Zwane did not travel with Masandawana on their trip to Cairo where they face Libyan side Al Ahly Benghazi in the Caf Champions League first round first-leg on Saturday.

Mweene says the team will miss the combination play between Zwane and Lebogang Maboe.

“It is a combination that has been working for us and we will miss him. At the end of the day you have to plan and say there are injuries, there are suspensions and everything else. When the coach was planning all these things were in his head,” said the Zambian international.

“We will miss him but it is now a chance for someone to raise the hand and say, ‘coach if he is not there I will do the job’ and that is where other players come in and show the coach that I have raised my hand. We will miss him but we have other good players as well,” Mweene concluded.

