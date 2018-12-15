Tembo targeting maximum points against Maritzburg

Kaitano Tembo is targeting six points in SuperSport United’s final two Absa Premiership games of the year, the first against Fadlu Davids’ Maritzburg United before Matsatsantsa travel to Tembisa on December 23 to face Highlands Park.

SuperSport will welcome the Team of Choice in their home-away-from-home at the Mbombela Stadium, where they lost 1-0 to Kaizer Chiefs in midweek. Tembo admitted that the absence of his skipper Dean Furman, Bradley Grobler and Thabo Mnyamane, among other injured players, is becoming more and more evident in every match they play.

“It has been a big setback for us because if they are available we are always a better team,” said the SuperSport mentor.

He added: “We are going to try and soldier on until they come back. The guys who are available have been doing the job well so we have to give them credit as well because they have been carrying the team.

“It is very important to have trust in your players irrespective of who plays, you have to have trust in them, but at the same time I know it is not the same when Bradley, Thabo and Dean are available.”

Tembo described this evening’s game as a “must win” as he wants to see his side go into the Christmas break closer to the log summit.

“That is a game that we need to win and get the three points and it will get us back into the mix. We really need to start collecting the points,” said Tembo, as he plots for the struggling Team of Choice.

Maritzburg are in a critical but stable situation, as they have not won any of their last five league outings, but Davids’ men only suffered defeat once in those five matches and drew the other four.

