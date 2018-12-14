Nomvethe set to retired in June

Initially, the veteran striker said he would hang up his boots in December, however, he has decided to stay on for six more months.

The 41-year-old says it is time for him to make way for young players at Usuthu and believes he has made a notable contribution to South African football.

“It’s time for the youngsters to take over. Football is about playing with the heart,” said the forward. “I have done my part. I am very happy. It is time to say goodbye.”

Nomvethe scored the third goal for Usuthu during their 3-0 win over Bloemfontein Celtic in a midweek game.

