Sundowns reportedly fine trio for boozing on camp

According to TimesLIVE, Tebogo Langerman‚ Motjeka Madisha and Phakamani Mahlambi drank alcohol when the club was travelling back to South Africa from Equatorial Guinea after beating Leones Vegatarianos 2-0.

They were dropped from the squad that played SuperSport United.

Mahlambi made a return to the field for the defending Absa Premiership champions in their goalless draw with Baroka FC.

Sundowns spokesperson Thulani Thuswa refused to comment on the matter, saying the club’s internal matters will not be discussed in public.

“Just like at other clubs‚ internal processes are kept internal‚” Thuswa said.

