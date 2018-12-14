Pirates coach Micho turns attention to Stars

After completing their Absa Premiership campaign for 2018 with a win at Free State Stars keeping them very much among the title challengers, Orlando Pirates will now be looking to end the year on a high as they shift their focus back to the Caf Champions League with a two-legged tie against Namibia’s African Stars.

Following their disappointing loss on penalties to Baroka FC in the Telkom Knockout final on Saturday, the Buccaneers responded with a convincing 3-1 victory over Stars at Goble Park on Tuesday night to boost their morale going into the first leg of the final group stage qualifier against the Namibian outfit at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Bucs head coach Micho Sredojevic says their goal was to make their supporters happy with the Ea Lla Koto victory after losing the TKO final.

“Our main target was to put smiles on the faces of our supporters and to bounce back strongly. With the win we have taken one tablet, there are two more tablets to take. That is in the first leg of our Champions League match at home and away from home in Namibia and we should have fully recovered from the Telkom Knockout setback,” said the Bucs coach.

Meanwhile, African Stars will head into this match with a new coach at the helm after they sacked former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Robert Nauseb this week and replaced him with Bobby Samaria for the rest of the season.

The club’s executive director Salomo Hei confirmed Nauseb’s sacking and added that the tie against Pirates is a huge one and they believe their new coach Samaria will be able to carry out the job.

“Yes, I can confirm that the coach (Robert Nauseb) has been relieved of his duties,” Hei told The Namibian Sport earlier this week.

“Games against Pirates are big ones. We know Bobby, and believe he has the necessary ability to make sure we are competitive over the two legs.”

