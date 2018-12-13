; City reveal Erasmus’ jersey number – The Citizen
 
PSL News 13.12.2018 03:04 pm

City reveal Erasmus’ jersey number

Kermit Erasmus and Benni McCarthy (Head Coach) during the Cape Town City FC Press Conference at The Greek Fisherman. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

Following a surprise move back to South Africa from Portugal, striker Kermit Erasmus was officially unveiled by the club on Thursday.

The Bafana Bafana striker was on the books of Vitória de Setúbal in Portugal before joining coach Benni McCarthy’s side.

The 28-year-old will wear number 33 when he takes on to the field in his first Absa Premiership match in the new year.

The official handing over of the jersey to Erasmus was held at a press conference where coach McCarthy, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and club boss John Comitis were present.

Erasmus will look to revive his career with the Citizens having struggled to command regular game time in Europe with Rennes in France, AFC Eskilstuna in Sweden and Vitória de Setúbal.

