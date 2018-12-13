Masutha dares trigger happy Chippa owner  

Masutha was roped in as the caretaker coach to replace Eric Tinkler who was fired by the trigger happy Chilli Boys chairman Siviwe Mpengesi following a string of bad results.

The former Black Leopards coach says his positive outlook on leading a team will help him state his case to Mpengesi to spare him.

“When I took the job I told myself that even if people are saying that he will fire me‚ I believe that I will fire him!”

Masutha, however, is well aware that Mpengesi will indeed fire him if the results do not go his way.

“Firing is beyond our control. We just have to do our work and the things that you cannot control‚ leave them to the people who can control them.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.