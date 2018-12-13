Maluleka happy to end scoring drought

Maluleka scored his first goal of the season for Amakhosi when his side beat SuperSport United 1-0 at Mbombela Stadium.

The 29-year-old midfielder beat SuperSport goalkeeper Ronwen Williams with a stunning shot just outside the 18-yard area.

“The minute it left my boot I knew (it was going in). I connected very well (with the ball). Ronwen knows me well and I know him well too. He chose a side and I went the other way. It felt very good,” said Maluleka after the game.

Malukela added that he was grateful for the opportunity given to him by the club’s technical team to play again after recovering from his injury.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.