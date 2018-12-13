Agent confirms Gordinho’s return to Chiefs

Gordinho had requested from Celtic to return to Chiefs from his loan early in June, however, Celtic refused to release him, prompting a war of words between Chiefs and Celtic.

His representative, Mike Makaab says Gordinho confirmed that Gordinho’s loan spell at Celtic ends on December 31.

“Correct – he’s going back to Kaizer Chiefs‚” Makaab told TimesLIVE.

“Listen‚ he’s been very happy at Celtic‚ but he certainly does want to go back to Chiefs.”

