PSL News 13.12.2018 11:41 am

Agent confirms Gordinho’s return to Chiefs

Phakaaathi Reporter
Lorenzo Gordinho of Bloemfontein Celtic (Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix)

Lorenzo Gordinho of Bloemfontein Celtic (Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix)

On-loan defender Lorenzo Gordinho is set to return to Kaizer Chiefs in January following the end of his loan spell at Bloemfontein Celtic.

Gordinho had requested from Celtic to return to Chiefs from his loan early in June, however, Celtic refused to release him, prompting a war of words between Chiefs and Celtic.

His representative, Mike Makaab says Gordinho confirmed that Gordinho’s loan spell at Celtic ends on December 31.

“Correct – he’s going back to Kaizer Chiefs‚” Makaab told TimesLIVE.

“Listen‚ he’s been very happy at Celtic‚ but he certainly does want to go back to Chiefs.”

