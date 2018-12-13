Bafana Bafana legend hospitalised

According to Mashilo, Masinga was admitted to Tsepong Hospital in the North West after a short illness.

“We received a message from Safa president Danny Jordaan that Masinga was hospitalised but we don’t have much details as yet‚” Mashilo told SowetanLIVE.

“We immediately created a WhatsApp group and informed all the members‚ but we are yet to get details. We wish him a speedy recovery but for now we don’t know much about his illness.”

The details about Masinga’s illness are not clear.

Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Neil Tovey has wished his Bafana Bafana teammate a speedy recovery.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.