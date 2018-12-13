; Bafana Bafana legend hospitalised – The Citizen
 
PSL News 13.12.2018 10:20 am

Bafana Bafana legend hospitalised

Phakaaathi Reporter
Phil Masinga. Picture: Gallo Images

South African Masters and Legend Football Association member Greg Mashilo has confirmed that former Bafana Bafana striker Philemon Masinga has been hospitalised.

According to Mashilo, Masinga was admitted to Tsepong Hospital in the North West after a short illness.

“We received a message from Safa president Danny Jordaan that Masinga was hospitalised but we don’t have much details as yet‚” Mashilo told SowetanLIVE.

“We immediately created a WhatsApp group and informed all the members‚ but we are yet to get details. We wish him a speedy recovery but for now we don’t know much about his illness.”

The details about Masinga’s illness are not clear.

Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Neil Tovey has wished his Bafana Bafana teammate a speedy recovery.

