Point helps Maritzburg out of relegation

The single point was still enough to move Fadlu Davids’ side two places up on the league table and out of relegation.

The Team of Choice, as Maritzburg are known by, have leapfrogged Baroka FC and Chippa United and are now in the 13th position. All three teams have 11 points but Maritzburg have a better goal difference. The Pietermaritzburg club have also played a match less than the 13 of the other two sides.

The home side started off well and put lots of pressure on Leopards. Yannick Zakri had the first opportunity in the 20th minute, but was fouled by goalkeeper Rotshidzwa Muleka just outside the box. The Leopard’s player was yellow-carded for his transgression, but Maritzburg could not punish the visitors further.

Maritzburg eventually took the lead in the 37th minute when 24-year old Kenyan Brian Onyango scored his first league goal of the season. The big defender headed home after a Deolin Mekoa freekick (1-0).

However, the goal managed to get the visitors going and just before halftime the Thohoyandou-based side got the equaliser. Zambian striker Mwape Musonda scored from the penalty spot. Maritzburg goalkeeper Richard Ofori was given no chance which left the halftime score at 1-1.

In the second half chances were once again few and far between as the match fizzled out to a draw. Black Leopards are still in the last position on the league table, but are just one point behind Baroka, Chippa and Maritzburg.

AmaZulu beat Bloemfontein Celtic 3-0 to move out of the relegation zone and put added pressure on the strugglers.

