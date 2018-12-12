AmaZulu brush past Bloem Celtic

Docked six points after failing to adhere to Fifa and Cas rulings, AmaZulu moved out of the relegation zone after bagging their third consecutive win.

Both sides failed in early attempts to gain superiority with Marc Van Heerden going close for the hosts before Celtic midfielder Menzi Masuku was denied by Siyabonga Mbatha after being sent clear through on goal.

Emiliano Tade failed to send AmaZulu into the break ahead after his strike beat Patrick Tignyemb but not the goalposts.

The Argentine would not be denied in the 55th minute as he smartly tucked his effort away past Tignyemb to open the scoring. Tade was on hand in the 70th minute to tuck home his brace as he made no mistake from the penalty spot.

Siwelele were left chasing the game and things went from bad to worse for the guests as Lorenzo Gordinho was shown a straight red for a foul on Bonginkosi Ntuli.

Veteran forward Siyabonga Nomvethe made it three in time added on as he confirmed his side’s move outside of the relegation places with a free kick that beat Tignyemb.

