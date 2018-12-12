Bartlett happy to be back at Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs’ new assistant coach Shaun Bartlett says it’s a good feeling to be back at the club ahead of their Absa Premiership match against SuperSport United at the Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday (start at 7.30pm).

Bartlett played for Amakhosi as a striker from 2006 to 2008 and has now returned to become Ernst Middendorp’s assistant.

“I was previously part of the club’s structures as a player and this time I am a member of the technical team. That’s a huge honour.

“I am coming to help Ernst – it’s not only about the technical team. I want to add to the whole backroom staff. We will work as a collective.

“Middendorp is a very structured and organised coach. It would be great if we could help bring back the glory days to Chiefs.

“I am happy to be part of the Chiefs brand again, which is massive,” he added.

