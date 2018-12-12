; Golden Arrows’ stadium banned after Chiefs protest – The Citizen
 
PSL News 12.12.2018 03:01 pm

Golden Arrows’ stadium banned after Chiefs protest

Phakaaathi Reporter
Lerato Lamola and Golden Arrows celebrate the second penalty during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs at Princess Magogo Stadium on December 01, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Lerato Lamola and Golden Arrows celebrate the second penalty during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs at Princess Magogo Stadium on December 01, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

The Premier Soccer League has taken the decision to ban the Princess Magogo Stadium from hosting games until 2019.

According to ENCA, the League’s decision comes after Kaizer Chiefs lodged a protest about the pitch ahead of their the league game, which they lost 2-1 to Abafana Bes’thende.  to give Arrows a chance to fix the pitch.

The game is said to have been played under protest because of the condition of the field.

Arrows are hoping to host Maritzburg United at the stadium next year on January 6 when the league resumes from the festive break.

Stadium manager Vusi Mazibuko is confident the pitch will be ready to host the KZN derby in January.

“The stadium is not shut down completely. I mean there is no disaster in that stadium,” said Dlamini.

“The pitch was playable but obviously it was not to the expectation of us and other stakeholders. We pride ourselves with providing the best playing pitches.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Maluleka happy to end scoring drought 13.12.2018
Agent confirms Gordinho’s return to Chiefs 13.12.2018
Chiefs to play Caf Confed Cup match in Durban 11.12.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.