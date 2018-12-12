Golden Arrows’ stadium banned after Chiefs protest

According to ENCA, the League’s decision comes after Kaizer Chiefs lodged a protest about the pitch ahead of their the league game, which they lost 2-1 to Abafana Bes’thende. to give Arrows a chance to fix the pitch.

The game is said to have been played under protest because of the condition of the field.

Arrows are hoping to host Maritzburg United at the stadium next year on January 6 when the league resumes from the festive break.

Stadium manager Vusi Mazibuko is confident the pitch will be ready to host the KZN derby in January.

“The stadium is not shut down completely. I mean there is no disaster in that stadium,” said Dlamini.

“The pitch was playable but obviously it was not to the expectation of us and other stakeholders. We pride ourselves with providing the best playing pitches.”

