Polokwane City coach slates Anas after penalty miss

Anas scored the first goal for Rise and Shine in their 2-2 draw with Highlands Park on Tuesday night.

The Ghanaian striker, however, failed to help his side win the game when his penalty was saved in the 80th minute by goalkeeper Marlon Heugh.

He walked up slowly towards the ball before striking it into Heugh’s hands, thereby wasting City’s opportunity to collect maximum points.

“We argue about this, because you know his style of penalty is like that but he told that is his style and he is confident about it,” said Vukusic after the game.

“He is not the first player, or the last player to miss the penalty, he scored a nice first goal. We discussed the penalty, I am not a fan of his style of taking the penalty so he said he was confident, and he scored in the last game and in this game so he had the right to take the penalty, so what can you do,” added Vukusic.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.