; Polokwane City coach slates Anas after penalty miss – The Citizen
 
PSL News 12.12.2018 11:39 am

Polokwane City coach slates Anas after penalty miss

Phakaaathi Reporter
Mohammed Anas of Polokwane City during the Absa Premiership match between Polokwane City and Baroka FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on August 18, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Mohammed Anas of Polokwane City during the Absa Premiership match between Polokwane City and Baroka FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on August 18, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Polokwane City coach Jozef Vukusic says he has tried to convince Mohammed Anas to consider changing the way he takes penalties.

Anas scored the first goal for Rise and Shine in their 2-2 draw with Highlands Park on Tuesday night.

The Ghanaian striker, however, failed to help his side win the game when his penalty was saved in the 80th minute by goalkeeper Marlon Heugh.

He walked up slowly towards the ball before striking it into Heugh’s hands, thereby wasting City’s opportunity to collect maximum points.

“We argue about this, because you know his style of penalty is like that but he told that is his style and he is confident about it,” said Vukusic after the game.

“He is not the first player, or the last player to miss the penalty, he scored a nice first goal. We discussed the penalty, I am not a fan of his style of taking the penalty so he said he was confident, and he scored in the last game and in this game so he had the right to take the penalty, so what can you do,” added Vukusic.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Veteran midfielder Maluleke set to make Turkish move – report 10.12.2018
Kerr explains Leopards move 21.11.2018
Bidvest Wits crowned first Quarter winners 9.11.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.