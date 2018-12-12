Baroka coach praises goalkeeper Chipezeze

The Zimbabwean-born goalie has been in fine form of late, most notably when he pulled a string of fine saves to make sure Orlando Pirates did not out score Bagaga in the Telkom Knockout final on Saturday, which Nyirenda’s side went on to win 3-2 on penalty shootout.

“Chipezeze has come of age in the goalkeeping. He has been there for us in the past six games and he’s done a great job,” said Nyirenda after the 28-year-old goalie displayed a Man-of-the-Match performance in a 0-0 league draw against Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday night.

“Every other good team must have a good goalkeeper first. We have worked so hard to bring Chipezeze to where he is and I thank God for the goalkeeper coach Thomas Nare, he is doing a great job with the goalkeepers. If you have a good goalkeeper you are sure of safety at the back,” said Nyirenda, before he went on to admit that he may lose Chipezeze if other teams come knocking at his door.

“That is what football is about, if you are doing well you have to go somewhere else, if you are not doing well, people will fire you… that is football.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.