Cape Town City sign Erasmus

Bafana Bafana striker Kermit Erasmus has completed his move to the Mother City club.

Cape Town City announced the signing of Erasmus on Wednesday following reports that the striker was in Cape Town to hold talks with chairperson John Comitis to discuss personal terms.

Erasmus will be allowed to play for City next year when the transfer window opens in January.

The 28-year-old returns to the Absa Premiership after spending three years in Europe. Erasmus left Orlando Pirates to join Rennes in France before he was loaned out to Racing Lens. He was sold to AFC Eskilstuna in Sweden and then joined Vitória de Setúbal in Portugal before returning to South Africa.

Erasmus joins City as coach Benni McCarthy continues to look for a striker to help the side score goals. McCarthy has Siphelele Mthembu, Matthew Rusike, and Tokelo Rantie in his striking department.

