Amajita book spot in Cosafa Cup final

A goal by Lyle Foster in the first period of the match was enough to see the defending champions edge the Angolans.

Amajita will now face Zimbabwe on Thursday at the same venue at 3.30pm.

Foster’s goal came in the 26th minute when he received a deep pass from midfielder, and man of the match Nkosingiphile Ngcobo.

Foster evaded his marker before shooting past the opposition’s goalkeeper to give Amajita the lead.

In the second period of the match, Amajita opted to play defensively and successfully denied an Angolan side desperately seeking an equaliser.

The win also meant that Amajita have gone three matches in this Cosafa tournament without conceding a goal.

