; Amajita book spot in Cosafa Cup final – The Citizen
 
African Soccer 12.12.2018 12:04 am

Amajita book spot in Cosafa Cup final

ANA
Lyle Foster of South Africa celebrates goal with teammates during the 2018 COSAFA U20 Championship Semifinal football match between South Africa and Angola at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe on 11 December 2018 ©Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Lyle Foster of South Africa celebrates goal with teammates during the 2018 COSAFA U20 Championship Semifinal football match between South Africa and Angola at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe on 11 December 2018 ©Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

South Africa beat Angola 1-0 in the semifinal of the Cosafa Under-20 Championships at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe, Zambia, on Tuesday.

A goal by Lyle Foster in the first period of the match was enough to see the defending champions edge the Angolans.

Amajita will now face Zimbabwe on Thursday at the same venue at 3.30pm.

Foster’s goal came in the 26th minute when he received a deep pass from midfielder, and man of the match Nkosingiphile Ngcobo.

Foster evaded his marker before shooting past the opposition’s goalkeeper to give Amajita the lead.

In the second period of the match, Amajita opted to play defensively and successfully denied an Angolan side desperately seeking an equaliser.

The win also meant that Amajita have gone three matches in this Cosafa tournament without conceding a goal.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.