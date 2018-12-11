Polokwane and Highlands settle for a draw

Highlands, the visitors, got off to a promising start as they made the early running.

They had the lion’s share of possession, but couldn’t make it count. And, with Highlands failing to capitalise on their early dominance, it allowed Polokwane to settle down and get back into the game.

With the action on a more even footing, Polokwane were able to create some openings and, in the 18th minute, they took the lead with Ghanaian striker Mohammed Anas providing the finish.

Highlands, though, were undeterred by the setback. They continued to plug away and, in the 35th minute, they got their reward when Mothobi Mvala levelled matters.

With the score at 1-1 at the break, there was everything to play for in the second half. Highlands came out in determined mood and were desperately unlucky not to score when Mlungisi Mbunjana blasted an effort over the bar. The visitors’ early second half pressure, though, paid off when Moeketsi Sekola scored to give them a 2-1 lead in the 52nd minute.

But Highlands went to sleep after taking the lead and, four minutes later, it was all-square at 2-2 as Polokwane equalised through Wiseman Maluleke.

Highlands had an opportunity to go in front again, but Mvala’s header was saved by Polokwane goalkeeper Harold Ndlovu.

Polokwane then made two changes in the hope of finding some measure of inspiration, with Charles Baloyi replaced by Mpambaniso Monde, and Sibusiso Sikhosana coming on for Mpho Mvelase.

Highlands also looked to their bench in search of a winning goal, with Zimbabwean Tendai Ndoro coming on for Sekola.

Polokwane had the chance to take all three points when they awarded a penalty in the 80th minute, but Highlands goalkeeper Marlin Heugh pulled off the save to ensure his team a crucial away point.

