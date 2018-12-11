Baroka hold Sundowns to a draw

Overall, Masandawana had the better of the chances, but the visiting side should take credit for their efforts and it was probably a deserved point for Wedson Nyirenda and his men.

It was Sundowns who had the bulk of the half-chances, although for the most part the Baroka defence was not really troubled.

The hosts made a bright start, with visiting keeper and Man-of-the-Match Elvis Chipezeze forced into two saves within the opening two minutes to keep out Gaston Sirino and Hlompho Kekana.

Kekana also went close with a 27th minute from 20-yards out which curled just over the crossbar, before Chipezeze made a fairly routine stop on Jeremy Brockie’s 35th minute half volley from the edge of the box.

Baroka’s best first half moment came a minute before the interval when Mduduzi Mdantsane played in Jemondre Dickens, who in trying to unselfishly pick out an unmarked teammate at the back post with a square pass, allowed Sundowns midfielder Lebohang Maboe to get back and back a brilliant clearance off his own line.

Chipezeze was certainly the busier of the two keepers and he made two good saves either side of halftime to keep out a Kekana free kick and a glancing header from Brockie.

After what had been a stuttering first half, the game was to burst into life after the restart, the match open and end-to-end.

On the hour mark, the Limpopo team looked to be denied a clearcut penalty after Lyle Lakay appeared to have kicked Dickens in the box, but referee Phillip Tinyani was not interested.

The game continued to be played at a high tempo, and it was credit to Baroka’s energy and commitment that they continued to match Sundowns blow-for-blow, following their extra time and penalty shoot-out win in the Telkom Knockout against Orlando Pirates just three days ago.

However, despite both teams’ attacking intent, there were to be no more chances on goal, due to a combination of some good defending, and a couple of final passes around the box just not coming off, for Sundowns in particular.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.