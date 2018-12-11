Blow by blow: Free State Stars vs Orlando Pirates

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Orlando Pirates will not have much time to recover after their surprise defeat to Baroka FC in the final of the Telkom Knockout Cup, when they face Free State Stars in an Premiership match at Goble Park in Bethlehem tonight.

The Buccaneers, who are currently in first place (with 24 points) albeit having played two matches more than second-placed Bidvest Wits, will be looking to continue their positive start to the league campaign by claiming the scalp of an Ea Lla Koto side that currently sits in 11th place – three points above the relegation zone.

However, despite their slow start to the season the Free State-based outfit have proven to be a tough side to beat at home. Stars have only lost twice in their last seven home league games – losing only to SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs.

Their home record argument is further enhanced by the fact that the Buccaneers have failed to register a win in Free State in a league encounter in over seven years.

