 
PSL News 11.12.2018 07:30 pm

Blow by blow: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Baroka FC

Thapelo Morena of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Talent Chawapiwa of Baroka FC (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns will be hoping to avenge the 2-0 defeat they suffered at the hands of Baroka when the sides meet in a league match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Bakgaga knocked the Brazilians out of the Telkom Knockout competition via a 2-0 scoreline last month.

The Limpopo side comes into tonight’s match on a high, having won the Telkom Knockout this past weekend after they beat Orlando Pirates 3-2 on penalties.

Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda has urged his players to shift their focus to their next league game against Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday night.

 

