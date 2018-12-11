Blow by blow: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Baroka FC

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Bakgaga knocked the Brazilians out of the Telkom Knockout competition via a 2-0 scoreline last month.

The Limpopo side comes into tonight’s match on a high, having won the Telkom Knockout this past weekend after they beat Orlando Pirates 3-2 on penalties.

Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda has urged his players to shift their focus to their next league game against Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday night.

